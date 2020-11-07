ROSSVILLE — A self-described "defensive guy at heart," Rossville coach Derick Hammes was no doubt pleased with the outing his run stoppers put together Friday night against Maur Hill.

That collective showing was so good, in fact, that it was perhaps matched by just one other in the Class 2A regional playoff showdown: the Bulldawgs’ own prowess when toting the rock.

Led by a 13-carry, 171-yard eruption by senior Woodrow Rezac, Rossville piled up 359 rushing yards in its 52-21 victory over Maur Hill, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt on the ground. Not to be outdone, the Bulldawg defense suffocated what had prior to Friday been a potent Raven run game, limiting the visitors to just 2.5 yards per carry.

"The bottom line is the team that establishes the line of scrimmage and is able to run usually wins," Hammes said. "The fact that we were able to control the front on both sides of the ball ... is what I’m most proud of, the kids up front that really did a good job."

In prevailing versus a fellow undefeated, Rossville (10-0) earned a sectional berth against St. Mary’s-Colgan set for next Friday in Pittsburg. Maur Hill (8-1), meanwhile, lost for the first time since last year’s 42-7 season-ending defeat to the Bulldawgs, who have now eliminated the Ravens from three straight playoffs.

"We knew that playing them last year and being the last team that defeated them that they would be ready to play," Hammes said. "Our challenge to our kids was to make sure that we answer them off the bat, we match their enthusiasm. I was happy that we got on the board early and we were able to do that."

The Bulldawgs scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions Friday.

Juniors Corey Catron and Torrey Horak each found the end zone on 1-yard plows to give the home team a 14-0 advantage. Then, after a Maur Hill passing touchdown on a trick play — senior running back Andrew Schwinn found Grant Kocour on a fourth-and-goal from the 4 — Horak responded with a 29-yard touchdown strike to Tyree Sowers, building a 21-7 advantage.

That’s when Rezac took the game over. The shifty 6-foot-1, 176-pounder notched touchdown runs on back-to-back carries, the first a 9-yard score on a reverse and the second a 70-yard scamper on a sweep that gave the Bulldawgs a 34-7 halftime lead.

A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns capped the four-score evening for Rezac, who found the end zone on a 12-yard reception and later a 26-yard run through the heart of the Raven defense. Rezac also finished with two receptions for a team-high 45 yards.

"Well he is fast, we will start with that," said Hammes, explaining Rezac’s success on sweeps and reverses. "The thing that I am proud of Woodrow about is the fact that he constantly works on improving in the areas he needs to improve in. When kids work hard this is the reward, is they come out and when we need ’em they do a good job. I’m really happy for him."

Schwinn scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter but was otherwise bottled up by the Rossville defense. The 5-11, 200-pounder, who entered with 1,809 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns this season, was limited to 22 carries for just 36 yards in the regional.

"I thought we did a good job. He was a good back," Hammes said of Schwinn. "Credit to our kids: They wanted to stop him. That’s the motivating thing that pushed our kids this week. It’s gap control, it’s discipline, it’s just making your read and getting downhill and getting the ball. It was a group effort for sure."

A 13-yard touchdown pass from junior Drew Caudle to senior Kolbran Korbelik late in the fourth quarter accounted for the Ravens’ third and final touchdown. Catron also had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the final period.

Three victories away from a state championship, Hammes indicated a key goal of the week ahead will be to ensure the Bulldawgs’ passing attack can be as lethal as its ground game was Friday.

"I always think we have to improve our balance," Hammes said. "Statistically you’d probably look at us, we’re run heavy and we take a lot of things that other teams give us. But I’d like to be more balanced, and I think we have the ability to be more balanced. It’s not that we can’t."

ROSSVILLE 53, MAUR HILL 21

Maur Hill (8-1);0;7;6;8;—;21

Rossville (10-0);14;20;0;19;—;53

Rossville — Catron 1 run (Reeves kick)

Rossville — Horak 1 run (Reeves kick)

Maur Hill — Kocour 4 pass from Schwinn (Sanford kick)

Rossville — Sowers 29 pass from Horak (Reeves kick)

Rossville — Rezac 9 run (Reeves kick)

Rossville — Rezac 70 run (kick failed)

Maur Hill — Schwinn 2 run (kick failed)

Rossville — Rezac 12 pass from Horak (pass failed)

Rossville — Catron 3 run (kick failed)

Maur Hill — Korbelik 13 pass from Caudle (Mispagel pass from Caudle)

Rossville — Rezac 26 run (Reeves kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Maur Hill: Schwinn 22-36, Caudle 9-23, Korbelik 1-22, Shaw 1-4, Kocour 1-4, Pound 1-(minus) 1. Rossville: Rezac 13-171, Horak 18-118, Catron 12-49, Sowers 4-18, Kai. Brown 3-8.

PASSING — Maur Hill: Caudle 14-30-2, 207 yards, Schwinn 1-1-0, 4 yards. Rossville: Horak 6-10-0, 111 yards.

RECEIVING — Maur Hill: Korbelik 4-95, Mispagel 2-30, Sachse 2-38, Kocour 4-23, Schwinn 3-15. Rossville: Rezac 2-45, Sowers 2-45, Catron 1-13, Klesath 1-8.

PUNTING — Maur Hill: Caudle 4-28.5.