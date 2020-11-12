Hays Daily News

Thursday

Nov 12, 2020 at 7:07 PM


Hays High swept the top awards on the All-Western Athletic Conference football team.


Gaven Haselhorst was defensive player of the year, Jordan Dale offensive player of the year and Tony Crough coach of the year.


The WAC-champion Indians landed 13 players on the all-conference team released Thursday with eight first-team selections.


Haselhorst, a senior defensive end and Kansas State commit, was joined on the first team-defense by senior defensive end Trey Adams, junior linebacker Gavin Meyers and senior safety Tucker Veach.


Junior running back Dylan Dreiling, junior receiver/running back Jaren Kanak and junior offensive lineman Gavin Nutting joined junior quarterback Dale on the first-team offense.


Junior defensive lineman Carson Spray, senior linebacker Dalton Dale and senior defensive back Brett Orth were second-team picks on defense. Junior receiver Carson Kieffer and senior tight end Bryce Salmans earned second-team honors on offense.


Haselhorst, one of the top defensive players in the state, logged 77 tackles in eight games and led the lead the league in sacks (6), forced fumbles (4) and tackles for loss (32).


"I think the fact that we’ve just all been playing together for so long made a big difference for us," Haselhorst, a 6-1, 230-pounder, told Brett Marshall for WACathletics.com. "The defense was the strength of our team and our secondary started to play way more aggressively, which allowed us to be more aggressive in the pass rush."


Dale was thrust into duty at quarterback after Dreiling was out of the lineup in Week 2 against Great Bend. He answered the call with a 229-yard rushing effort on the ground and four touchdowns.


He finished the season with 482 yards rushing and completed 39 of 71 passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions.


"I think our offense as a whole made a lot of improvement over last year," Dale told wacathletics.com. "I don’t know if, or how much, I got better. If you’d told me at the start of the year that I would be player of the year, I would not have believed you."


Hays High has improved in each of three seasons under Crough, who guided the Indians to a 5-3 overall record in 2020 with a 4-0 mark in WAC play.


"I think we’d seen this coming," Crough told wacathletics.com. "We had a lot of seniors who had been playing since they were sophomores. That’s a lot of experience and you have that hope of things coming together. This year, we made a move more in the right direction."


First-Team Offense


PlayerPositionClassSchool


*Jordan DaleQBJRHays


Dylan DreilingRBJRHays


Easton ZapienRBJRLiberal


Joshua JanasRBSRGarden City


Alex EsparzaFB/HSRLiberal


Trey NuzumOLSRGarden City


Elias MorenoOLSRGreat Bend


Aldo AvalosOLJRLiberal


Gavin NuttingOLJRHays


Gavin JonesTESRDodge City


Matt FriessWRSRDodge City


Jaren KanakWR/RBJRHays


First-Team Defense


PlayerPositionClassSchool


*Gaven HaselhorstDLSRHays


Trey AdamsDLSRHays


Christian ErivesDLJRDodge City


Hunter HuskeyDLJRLiberal


Alden KnedlerLBSRDodge City


Joel BellowsLBJRGarden City


Gavin MeyersLBJRHays


Christian ReyesDBSRGarden City


Caleb WieseDBSOGarden City


Tucker VeachDBSRHays


Malcolm WiltshireDBSRLiberal


Josh TaylorDBSRDodge City


Second-Team Offense


PlayerPositionClassSchool


Chance KerrRBJRDodge City


Jaylin SlatenSBJRLiberal


Carlos TeranOLJRDodge City


Deshawn MillerOLSRLiberal


Christian FloresOLSRLiberal


Broc ReedOLSRGreat Bend


Ronaldo RamosOLSRGarden City


Kaden WhitehurstOLJRGarden City


Jason ScottOLJRGreat Bend


Bryce SalmansTESRHays


Carson KiefferWRSRHays


Second-Team Defense


PlayerPositionClassSchool


Carson SprayDLJRHays


Matt NiemanDLJRGreat Bend


Xavier SorianoDLJRGarden City


Terrell ElliottDLSRGarden City


Santonio TurnerDLSRDodge City


Dalton DaleLBSRHays


Tony RiveroLBSRLiberal


Trystian JuarezLBJRLiberal


Daniel SanchezLBJRDodge City


Ty VillaysingDBSRDodge City


Cooper RamseyDBSRGarden City


Kwami WilliamsDBSRLiberal


Brett OrthDBSRHays