Fort Hays State women’s soccer coach Blake Reynolds unveiled his 2021 recruiting class on Thursday (Nov. 12) with the signing of three high school seniors, all from the state of Kansas.

Alexis Hutton from Buhler High School and Olathe West High School teammates Gracen Chaney and Maddie Meehan make up the 2021 class.

"Alexis, Gracen and Maddie are all terrific athletes, outstanding students and overall just great people," said Reynolds. "I think all three will be competing for playing time immediately."

"To date this is a small class. We only have two seniors this year, and with the COVID waiver allowing redshirt seasons to everyone, we didn't need to bring a lot in. We will have a terrific roster returning next year, and these three will be great additions to an already solid squad. Adding in a few more additions we will announce at a later date, 2021 will be a special year."

Alexis Hutton

Height: 5-10

Position: Forward

High School: Buhler High School

Hometown: Hutchinson, Kan.

Club Team: Mid-Kansas United

Our first signee is Alexis Hutton from Buhler High School. Alex is a four-sport athlete at BHS, also lettering in track and field, tennis and basketball. She has qualified for state in all four sports, including a third-place finish in soccer her sophomore year, and two top-3 finishes in tennis, including a fourth-place individual place the past two years. In just two years of high school soccer (lost her junior year to COVID), Hutton has scored 39 goals and dished out 21 assists.

Hutton has garnered numerous accolades in her four years at Buhler, including first team All-State in 2019, second team All-State in 2018, Buhler High School Female Athlete of the Year (2018-19), All-Star Preps Best of Kansas (2018/2019) and numerous academic accolades as well.

Alex will be majoring in nursing at FHSU. She loves her dog, friends, naps and a good show to binge watch! Her high school coach Randall Rank had this to say about her, "I think Alex is a hidden gem. With all of the hard work and dedication she has given to all of her sports, once that is focused towards soccer only she will shine even more. She has the IQ, athletic ability, and skill set. I'm excited to see what her future holds at FHSU."

Why did you choose FHSU?

"I chose FHSU because it felt like the perfect fit for me, with a great nursing program and a soccer team that already felt like a family, I knew it was it is where I was meant to be."

Coach Reynolds on Hutton:

"Alex is from a small high school and a small club, but don't let that fool you. She is big and athletic and has great feet. She's scored a ton of goals in high school, and while this will be a big jump up in competition level for her, I have no doubt she is ready for the challenge and will thrive in our environment here. Her high school coach, Randall Rank, says we got a hidden gem, and that her best days are ahead of her. That's exactly what you want to hear as her next coach."

Gracen Chaney

Height: 5-7

Position: Defender

High School: Olathe West High School

Hometown: Olathe, Kan.

Club Team: KC Athletics

Our first of two from Olathe West HS is defender Gracen Chaney. Gracen plays for the KC Athletics Premier ECNL-RL team and was a two-time honorable mention all-Sunflower League selection as a freshman and sophomore at Olathe West.

Chaney's high school coach Matt Trumpp says, "Gracen is a team leader and four-year starter at OW. Great left-footed player that will make FHSU a better program the second she gets there!"

Gracen will major in physical therapy and is a lover of dogs, the lake, carbs and chocolate milk!

Why did you choose FHSU?

"I choose FHSU because I loved the team and the community."

Coach Reynolds on Chaney:

"I've known Gracen since her freshman year and had my eye on her for a long time. She has prototypical MIAA defender written all over her. Good size and athleticism, a great left foot and she's absolutely fearless. She has the ability to play as an outside back or as a center-back, and I love that versatility. I think she is a fantastic addition for us and should challenge for a spot very quickly."

Maddison Meehan Senior PicMaddison Meehan

Height: 5-10

Position: Goalkeeper

High School: Olathe West High School

Hometown: Lenexa, Kan.

Club Team: Blue Valley Showcase '02

Our final signee for the early signing period is goalkeeper Maddison Meehan. Maddie transferred to Olathe West from DeSoto High School in her junior year. Maddie played as a freshman at DeSoto and then sat out her sophomore year while playing for the Development Academy. Her first high school season at OWHS will be this spring. She has twice been a state runner-up with her club team.

Maddie is active outside of the field as well, being a NHS Officer, a member of OW Link Crew and an ambassador for Zero Reasons Why campaign in Johnson County. Her high school coach Matt Trumpp had this to say about her, "Maddie is a goalie with great length and instincts. Very good in the air and a competitor that knows how to win at a very high level. Also great with her feet out of the back, a great all-around player."

At FHSU, Maddie will major in biology/pre-med. She also coached her little brothers Special Olympics Basketball Team, loves iced coffee and her favorite show on Netflix is Grey's Anatomy.

Why did you choose FHSU?

"I chose Fort Hays because I loved the team environment and how inviting and approachable the coaches and girls were. Also, I liked the science department a lot when I came to visit."

Coach Reynolds on Meehan:

"Maddie has all of the tools to be a top-level keeper in the MIAA by the time she graduates. She has great feet, a very solid understanding of the game, and she's obviously very tall, but she also moves really well too. Confidence is key with goalkeepers, and being a freshman keeper is always a lot to ask. She has the tools to compete for the number one spot right away, and it's going to be fun to add her into our group of keepers and see if she's ready."