Thomas More Prep-Marian placed three players on the All-Mid Continent League volleyball team.

Junior hitter Emilee Lane and junior setter Kassidi Yost were first-team picks, while senior libero Emilee Augustine was a second-team selection.

The Monarchs went 30-8 on the season, reaching the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Yost dished out 629 assists on the season, averaging 7.1 assists per set.

Lane led the Monarchs with 469 kills, averaging 5.3 kills per set.

Augustine came up with a team-best 313 digs, recording 3.9 digs per set.

Yost was a unanimous first-team pick, along with Phillipsburg’s Heather Schemper and Smith Center’s Tallon Rentschler.

WaKeeney Trego’s Lili Shubert and Smith Center’s Ashlyn Long rounded out the first team.

Joining Augustine on the second team were Phillipsburg’s Meg Keeten, Norton’s Courtney Jones, Phillipsburg’s Meredith Jacobs, Hoxie’s Baylee McKenna and Smith Center’s Camryn Hutchinson.

Honorable mention went to Phillipsburg’s Abby Babcock, Smith Center’s Gracie Kirchhoff, Norton’s Avery Miller and Tessa Hauser, Russell’s Rylan Reeves and Ellis’ Grace Eck.