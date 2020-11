Thomas More Prep-Marian golfers Allison Applequist and Amelia Herrman were recognized on the Kansas Golf Coaches Association All-State team.

Applequist earned second-team Class 3-2-1A honors while Herrman was honorable mention. Both Applequist and Herrman were state qualifiers for the Monarchs.

Plainville’s Corbyn Marquess was first team in Class 3-2-1A.

Colby had three golfers earn All-State honors. Anna Starbuck and Brinley Sims were first-team picks, while Mya Betz picked up second-team honors.

Kansas Golf Coaches Association All-State team

CLASS 6A

First team

Madelyn Luttjohann, Washburn Rural; Julia Misemer, Blue Valley West; McLain Neal, SM South; Hanna Robinett, SM East; Hope Robinett, SM East; Tess Roman, SM East.

Second team

Kaitlin Crough, Washburn Rural; Quincy Hepler, SM East; Caitlyn Moore, Blue Valley North; Andi Siebert, Manhattan; Megan Stopperan, SM East; Chloe Wood, Blue Valley.

Honorable mention

Emma Harrington, Olathe East; McKenna Merrick, Washburn Rural; Rhyss Phipps, Manhattan; Mia Rodriguez, Blue Valey West; Avery Scott, Washburn Rural; Emily Yerman, Manhattan.

CLASS 5A

First team

Beth Grant, St. James Academy; Libby Green, Mill Valley; Brooke King, Aquinas; Shauna Lee, Andover Central; Samantha Maceli, Pittsburg; Alivia Nguyen, Andover.

Second team

Tiffany Chan, Andover; Hillary Currier, Blue Valley Southwest; Nina Frees, Salina South; Alexa Garrett, Kapaun; Keria Ronsick, Carroll; Abby Wolff, Kapaun.

Honorable mention

Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize; Katie Dinkel, Hays; Hannah Holloman, Pittsburg; Taleia McCrae, Hays; Zoe Norton, Salina South; Lexie Ridder, Maize.

CLASS 4A

First team

Jaela Albers, Andale; Elly Bertholf, Winfield; Karlie Chipman, Fort Scott; Abby Donovan, Concordia; Payton Ginter, Wellington; Lauren Specht, Buhler.

Second team

Avery Blasi, Pratt; Morgan Brusven, Tonganoxie; Callie Cooper, Buhler; Jensen Heideman, Hayden; Chaney Littell, Winfield; Kirby McKee, Wamego.

Honorable mention

Rylie Cannon, Buhler; Marlie Cooper, Buhler; Toree Hoobler, Wamego; Ashten Pierson, Wamego; Celine Mendoza, Winfield; Kate Roeder, Hayden.

CLASS 3-2-1A

First team

Greta Ison, Colgan; Corbyn Marquess, Plainville; Riley Root, Colgan; Ali Scripsick, Colgan; Brinley Sims, Colby; Anna Starbuck, Colby.

Second team

Allison Applequist, TMP-Marian; Brenn Beykirch, Colgan; Mya Betz, Colby; Ava Freisberg, Caney Valley; Emma Hockett, Caney Valley; Saige Scott, Caney Valley.

Honorable mention

Annaliese Casper, Eureka; Carissa Dalquest, Council Grove; Amelia Herrman, TMP-Marian; Ellie Smith, Colgan; Talynn Thornton, Caney Valley; Anna Washburn, Caney Valley.