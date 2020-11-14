FOOTBALL
High school
Quarterfinal results Friday
CLASS 6A
Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21
Blue Valley North 30, SM Northwest 6
Derby 40, Lawrence 20
Junction City 49, Wichita East 42
CLASS 5A
Aquinas 32, Blue Valley Southwest 7
Mill Valley 16, DeSoto 13
Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14
Carroll 49, Maize 35
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35
Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7
McPherson 28, Buhler 21
Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20
CLASS 3A
Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14
Holton 42, Frontenac 6
Andale 42, Riley County 0
Wichita Collegiate 27, Southeast-Saline 21
CLASS 2A
Rossville 56, Colgan 7
Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0
Beloit 32, Haven 26 2OT
Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14
CLASS 1A
Olpe 1, Uniontown 0 (COVID forfeit)
Lyndon 26, Centralia 14
Oakley 20, Smith Center 0
Inman 46, Conway Springs 6
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Little River 70, Chase County 26
Madison 34, Canton-Galva 24
Leoti 52, Argonia-Attica 0
Hoxie 58, Goessel 12
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Hanover 48, Colony-Crest 0
Frankfort 46, Lebo 40
Victoria 44, Wheatland-Grinnell 26
Caldwell (8-2) at St. Francis (9-0), 1 p.m. Sat.
Next Friday’s semifinal pairings
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley North (6-2) at Olathe North (9-1)
Derby (7-2) at Junction City (9-1)
CLASS 5A
Aquinas (7-3) at Mill Valley (8-2)
Carroll (8-2) at Wichita Northwest (9-0)
CLASS 4A
Miege (5-4) at St. James Academy (6-4)
Arkansas City (5-6) at McPherson (10-1)
CLASS 3A
Holton (9-1) at Perry-Lecompton (10-1)
Wichita Collegiate (10-1) at Andale (10-0)
CLASS 2A
Rossville (11-0) at Nemaha Central (8-2)
Beloit (5-6) at Hoisington (11-0)
CLASS 1A
Lyndon (9-2) at Olpe (11-0)
Inman (9-2) at Oakley (9-2)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Little River (9-2) at Madison (11-0)
Leoti (11-0) at Hoxie (9-1)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Hanover (9-0) at Frankfort (7-1)
Victoria (11-0) vs. St. Francis-Caldwell winner