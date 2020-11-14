Fort Hays State head women's golf coach Jerol DeBoer announced the signing of Andover Central standout Shauna Lee on Friday. Lee was recently selected as the Wichita Eagle All-Metro Player of the Year after her impressive senior season.

"I'm really excited that Shauna will be joining our team," said DeBoer. "She has consistently been one of the top high school golfers in the state and has the skills to be in the same spot at the next level. Adding her to the squad will give our team a great chance to compete in the years to come."

Lee won seven of her 10 starts and turned in a scoring average of 76.3 as a senior, including her third-career regional championship. A four-time state qualifier, she placed in the top seven at the Kansas Class 5A State Championships each of the last three years. Lee placed 23rd as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore, third as a junior and sixth as a senior.

The Andover native has been a first team All-State selection each of the last three years after earning second team honors as a freshman. She was on the Wichita Eagle All-Metro team three times in addition to this year's Player of the Year honor. Lee captured one AVCTL II league championship and was a four-time first team all-league selection. She has been named a Best of Kansas Preps Elite All-Star three times.

In addition to golf, Lee has earned two letters in track and field. She also excels in the classroom, earning a spot on the principal honor roll all four years and receiving a pair of student of the month accolades.