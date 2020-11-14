Hays High placed three players on the All-Western Athletic Conference boys soccer team.

Senior Cesar Macias and sophomore Diego Muller were first-team selections while freshman Brantlee Staab earned second-team honors.

Alan Lopez was player of the year for Class 6A state champion Dodge City, while Red Demon coach Saul Hernandez was coach of the year.

Other first-team selections were Dodge City’s Erik Martinez, Erubiel Duron and Dani Rojas, Liberal’s A.J. Ramirez, Erich Ortiz and Darius Archuleta, and Great Bend’s Jaime Arellanes and Juan Sanchez.

Second-team selections included Dodge City’s Carlos Sanchez and Adrian Equihua, Garden City’s Rodrigo Oropeza, Moses Lares, Jairo Carrilo, Great Bend’s Alex Galido, Jonathan Pasos and Carlos Soto, Liberal’s Alfredo Lopez and Kevin Guerrero.