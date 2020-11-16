Thomas More Prep-Marian junior setter Kassidi Yost was a first-team Class 3A selection on the Kansas Volleyball Association All-State team, while junior hitter Emilee Lane earned second-team honors.

Yost dished out 629 assists on the season, averaging 7.1 assists per set.

Lane led the Monarchs with 469 kills, averaging 5.3 kills per set. The Monarchs went 30-8 on the season, reaching the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Victoria’s Kassi Weber earned first-team honors in Class 1A Division I. Weber delivered a team-high 280 kills for the Knights, who went 26-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Phillipsburg sophomore Heather Schemper was a first-team pick in 3A.

In 2A, Smith Center junior Talion Rentschler was a first-team selection, and Ashlyn Long was a second-team pick for the state-runner-up Lady Red.

WaKeeney-Trego’s Lili Shubert earned second-team honors in 2A.

Sylvan-Lucas’ Cadence Nondorf was a second-team pick in Class 1A Division I.

In Class 1A Division II, Wheatland Grinnell’s Livia Schultz and Saint Francis’ Mia Morrow were first-team selections. Second-team honors went to Wheatland-Grinnell’s Anna Godek, Saint Francis’ Emma Johnson and Golden Plains’ Kassie Miller. Wheatland-Grinnell’s Kirsten Schroeder was a third-team pick.