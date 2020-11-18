On the eve of its scheduled season opener, the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team learned Wednesday night that it will have to wait a little longer to open the 2020-21 season.

Thursday’s women’s game against Washburn and Saturday’s contest with Emporia State have been postponed to a later date because of COVID-19 protocols, Fort Hays State announced Wednesday night.

Fort Hays State’s men’s games against Washburn on Thursday and Emporia State on Saturday are still on as scheduled.

The tickets used for the men's games this week will remain good for the rescheduled dates of the women's games.

Thursday’s men’s game will start at 7:30 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum.