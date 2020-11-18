Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson signed four future Tigers on Early Signing Day on Nov. 11. Kate Dilsaver, Megan Earney, Grace Eck and Maddie Portwine make up the incoming class of 2021 for Hobson and the women's basketball team.

"This is another outstanding recruiting class for our program," said Hobson. "They are an athletic bunch and are all accomplished players. They are equally successful in the classroom, receiving numerous academic awards throughout their high school tenure. Each player had numerous offers and we are excited that they have made the choice to become a Tiger."

Kate Dilsaver

Class of 2021

Height: 5-10

Position: Guard

High School: Lincoln Southwest High School

Hometown: Lincoln, Neb.

Dilsaver signs with the Tigers after a breakout season at Lincoln Southwest High School. The guard earned second team all-city honors from the Lincoln Journal Star after averaging 13 points, four rebounds, 2.4 steals and two assists per game as a junior. The Lincoln, Neb. native added all-conference honors and has helped the Silver Hawks to the Nebraska Class A State Championship Tournament each of the last three years. The Silver Hawks were runners-up in 2019 in addition to reaching the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2020.

Dilsaver will serve as a team captain during her upcoming senior season. She also excels in track, winning the 100m dash and the 200m dash at the 2019 Class A State Meet as a sophomore. Dilsaver also earned high marks in the classroom, picking Academic All-State honors.

Megan Earney

Class of 2021

Height: 5-10

Position: Guard

High School: Waukee High School

Hometown: Clive, Iowa

Earney brings plenty of postseason experience with her from Waukee High School. The Clive, Iowa native has helped the Warriors to the Iowa Class 5A State Championship Tournament each of the last three years, culminating in a runner-up finish in 2020. She is a three-time varsity letterwinner at Waukee, helping her team to a conference championship in 2019. Earney helped Waukee set the Iowa State Tournament single-game record with 15 made 3-pointers as a team in the 2020 state semifinals.

As a junior, Earney knocked down 44.4 percent of her shots from behind the arc and over 54 percent overall while grabbing four rebounds per contest. She was one of two Warriors to reach triple digits in points (203) and rebounds (104) during the 2019-20 season. Earney has also excelled in the classroom, earning a trio of academic letters.

Grace Eck

Height: 5-5

Position: Guard

High School: Ellis High School

Hometown: Ellis, Kan.

Grace Eck signs with the Tigers from neighboring Ellis, Kan. The guard has had an outstanding career at Ellis High School, eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau in just three seasons. She averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.6 assists per game as a junior while serving as a team captain.

Eck was a Sports in Kansas Class 2A second team All-State selection in 2020. She has earned a pair of first team all-league honors in the Mid-Continent League in addition to three appearances on the Hays Daily News All-Area team.

Grace's father, Mark Eck, was a member of the 1996 undefeated NCAA Division II National Champion men's basketball team.

Maddie Portwine

Class of 2021

Height: 5-11

Position: Guard

High School: York High School

Hometown: York, Neb.

Portwine joins Dilsaver and a trio of current Tigers from the Cornhusker State after numerous All-State selections at York (Neb.) High School. The guard averaged 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 assists per game as a junior, helping her earn second team All-State honors from the Omaha World Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star. Portwine also earned first team all-conference honors in the Central Conference while serving as a team captain.

Portwine is a three-sport standout for the Dukes, also excelling in volleyball and track and field. As a sophomore, Portwine placed second in the 1600m at the 2019 Nebraska Class B Track and Field Championships in addition to a fourth-place finish in the 3200m run. She was an all-area first team Academic All-State selection in all three sports by the York News Times.