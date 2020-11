The Fort Hays State Women's Basketball exhibition contest with Kansas State in Hays, scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, is canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Looking ahead, the first event on the schedule now for the FHSU Women is the game at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, December 5. Keep an eye on fhsuathletics.com for any further updates, including announcement of make-up dates of regular season games against Washburn and Emporia State.