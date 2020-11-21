Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Nov 21, 2020 at 1:38 AM


FOOTBALL


State semifinal results Friday


CLASS 6A


Blue Valley North 30, Olathe North 20


Derby 62, Junction City 27


CLASS 5A


Mill Valley 42, Aquinas 7


Wichita Northwest 42, Carroll 21


CLASS 4A


St. James Academy 36, Miege 35 OT


Arkansas City 28, McPherson 27


CLASS 3A


Perry-Lecompton 22, Holton 9


Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0


CLASS 2A


Rossville 31, Nemaha Central 19


Hoisington 26, Beloit 0


CLASS 1A


Olpe 14, Lyndon 12


Oakley 9, Inman 0


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I


Little River 48, Madison 24


Leoti 58, Hoxie 6


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II


Hanover 74, Frankfort 26


St. Francis 44, Victoria 22


State championship pairings


(All games 1 p.m. Saturday unless noted otherwise)


CLASS 6A


At College Boulevard Activity Center, Olathe


Blue Valley North (7-2) vs. Derby (8-2)


CLASS 5A


At Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg


Mill Valley (9-2) vs. Wichita Northwest (10-0)


CLASS 4A


At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson


St. James Academy (7-4) vs. Arkansas City (6-6), 1 p.m. Friday


CLASS 3A


At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson


Perry-Lecompton (11-1) vs. Andale (11-0)


CLASS 2A


At District Stadium, Salina


Rossville (12-0) vs. Hoisington (12-0)


CLASS 1A


At Lewis Field, Hays


Olpe (12-0) vs. Oakley (10-2)


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I


At Fischer Field, Newton


Little River (10-2) vs. Leoti (12-0), 3:30 p.m.


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II


At Fischer Field, Newton


Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0), 11 a.m.