A bold move intended give the Kansas State Wildcats a shot of adrenaline, instead took the wind right out of their sails.

Already trailing by a touchdown before their offense took the field, the Wildcats gambled on fourth down and goal at the Iowa State 2-yard line and came up short. It was all downhill from there.

No. 17-ranked Iowa State answered with a 97-yard scoring drive, leading to a 28-point second quarter as the Cyclones rolled to a 45-0 victory Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

It was the third straight loss for K-State, which fell to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12. League Iowa State improved to 6-2 and 6-1.

Iowa State scored on five of six first-half possessions while rolling up 363 yards total offense on the way to a 35-0 halftime advantage. After allowing 62 yards on K-State's first drive, the Cyclone defense gave up just 12 more in the half.

Iowa State finished with 539 yards total offense — 299 passing and 240 on the ground, while holding K-State to 149. Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16 of 20 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Breece Hall had 135 yards and two scores on 15 carries — all in just three quarters.

For K-State, freshman quarterback Will Howard was relieved by Nick Ast late in the first half. Howard completed 3 of 9 passes for 32 yards with an intercpetion and Ast went 6-for-10 for 44.

The Wildcats were led in rushing by Deuce Vaughn with 44 yards on seven carries.

K-State, hit hard by COVID-19 and contact tracing over the past two weeks since its last game, played without starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Eli Sullivan, wide receiver Malik Knowles and backup defensive tackle Jalen Pickle.

It hardly mattered.

Iowa State moved the ball at will from the start, taking the opening kickoff and marching 75 yards in six plays, with Purdy finding Joe Scates for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

K-State came right back and had first and goal at the Cyclone 3-yard line after a 13-yard carry by quarterback Will Howard, but that's where the drive stalled. Howard lost 2 yards to the 5, threw an incomplete pass to the end zone and then ran to the 2, where he was stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth down.

Iowa State moving the ball 97 yards the other way in 11 plays, draining 6 minutes 27 seconds off the clock before Purdy hit tight end Charlie Kolar for a 6-yard score on the first play of the second quarter.

Purdy also found Xavier Hutchinson for a leaping 21-yard touchdown catch in the quarter, before Hall finished it with scoring runs of 33 and 21 yards. Hutchinson had six catches for 111 yards.

The shutout loss was the first for K-State since falling 55-0 to Oklahoma in 2015.