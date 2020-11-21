OAKLEY — Behind a dominant defensive performance, the Oakley Plainsmen are headed to the school’s first state championship game.

Oakley (10-2) got a 23-yard field goal from Will Schmidt in the first quarter and sealed it with a 2-yard TD run from Hunter Scheck late in the game. The Plainsmen defense took care of the rest, creating three turnovers and shutting down the Teutons’ offense.

Oakley will face Olpe (12-0) in next Saturday’s Class 1A title game at Fort Hays State University’s Lewis Field Stadium.

Just like they did a week ago against Smith Center, the Plainsmen avenged a lop-sided loss earlier in the season. Inman beat the Plainsmen 39-13 back on Sept. 25.

Ethan Abell finished with 86 yards rushing for Oakley while Scheck added 73. Eric Cain intercepted two passes while Schmidt had one pick.

The Plainsmen outgained Inman 188-155 in the defensive struggle.

Hoxie falls to Wichita County — The Hoxie Indians ended their season in the Eight-Man Division I semifinals with a 58-6 loss to Leoti-Wichita County in Hoxie.

Unbeaten Wichita County handed Hoxie its only two losses of the season. Hoxie finished 9-2.