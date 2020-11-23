Ottawa University teams are shaping their future teams with recent signings.

Softball

The Lady Braves signed Rayna Sadler, of Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2022 season.

Sadler lettered in softball at Boswell High School. She was selected as the co-offensive Player of the Year and named to the All-Academic Team. Sadler was the Pioneers’ captain her senior season.

"We are excited to have Rayna joining our program," Ottawa coach Jay Kahnt said. "She can catch and can play either corner. Rayna brings a big bat into the program. She will push for playing time early in her career. We are looking forward to getting her to campus next fall and watching her continue to develop."

Sadler plans to major in human services. While playing travel ball for the Texas Hawks Gold in the summer of 2020, Sadler had a .442 batting average with two home runs and 14 RBIs. After graduating from college, she plans to work in law enforcement in the K-9 unit.

Men’s tennis

The Braves added depth to their 2021 team by signing Mateo Garcia, of Bogota, Columbia. He will join the team in the spring. Garcia is a transfer form Hinds Community College.

Garcia competed in doubles for Hinds Community College. He earned a NJCAA national ranking in singles, had a singles record of 17-2, and helped HCC qualify for two NJCAA Men’s Tennis National Tournaments.

Men’s bowling

The Braves bowling team added Brendan Iaulualo, of Eagle River, Alaska, to the next recruiting class.

Iaulualo took first place at Pepsi in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. In 2017-19, he made the all-star team and was named the bowler of the year in 2019. He placed first at a high school tournament with a 699 series. In 2020, he shot a high game score of 258 and in his sophomore year he shot a 300 game in a nonsanctioned high school practice.

At Eagle River, Iaulualo earned an athletic letter in 2020. He helped the Wolves secure first place in districts in 2019 and 2020, while helping the Eagles finish second in 2018. Iaulualo placed first overall in a team shoot-out at Eagle River.

Iaulaulo plans to major in business.