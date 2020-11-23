Newton senior

signs with KSU

MANHATTAN — Newton High School senior Lindsey Antonowich signed a letter of intent to compete in rowing at Kansas State beginning in the fall.

Antonowich plays volleyball, basketball and runs track at Newton.

"I knew I wanted to play sports in college and rowing is a great way to make friends and compete at the Division I level," Antonowich said. "I’ve never done rowing before, so it will be a lot of work to start a new sport, which will teach me even more determination."

Antonowich is one of 15 members of the K-State recruiting class.

"Times are more uncertain for education and athletics and even more so for recruits considering a new sport," K-State coach Patrick Sweeney said of his recruiting class. "Without the ability to invite new recruits to see our team in action, I have to applaud the athletes and our coaching staff for their adaptability, which started back in March. Coaches Noelle (Dykmann) and Hanna (Wiltfong) adjusted quickly to the NCAA recruiting dead period and as a result, we have a solid early commitment class."

Kansas State was third in the Big 12 in 2019. The 2020 championships were canceled and the current season won’t begin until the spring.

Antonowich will join Newton grad Annika Senn, a freshman for the Wildcats.

Remington grad

takes honors

WICHITA — Remington High School graduate Kelcey Hinz has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week in women’s basketball for the week ending Nov. 15.

Hinz is a 6-foot-1 junior forward at Kansas Wesleyan from Whitewater.

In two games, Hinz scored 38 points with 23 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Kansas Wesleyan lost to Sterling 91-80 and beat McPherson 87-80 in overtime.

Thunder signs

F Fortier

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed forward Maxime Fortier to a contract for the upcoming season.

Fortier is a third-year pro. Originally signed to a developmental contract by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017, Fortier played parts of two seasons with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, scoring three goals with seven assists in 48 games. He also played 24 games in the 2018-19 season with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, scoring 12 goals with 13 assists. He scored four goals with three assists in six playoff games with Jacksonville.

Before turning pro, Fortier played five seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 104 goals with 166 assists in 263 games. He scored 14 goals with 10 assists in 30 playoff games.

Wichita is scheduled to open the season Dec. 11 at Tulsa.