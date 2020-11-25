When Benedictine football coach Larry Wilcox leads his team against Baker University on Thanksgiving Day, the game will be played in a stadium named in his honor. Wilcox will bring to his final regular season game the knowledge that his legacy lives on in Topeka.

Among the hundreds of young men who played for Wilcox over the last 42 seasons are three members of the Topeka head coaching fraternity, Hayden’s Bill Arnold, Washburn Rural’s Steve Buhler and Topeka West’s Ryan Kelly.

Wilcox said the relationships, with fellow coaches, players, students and faculty will be what he cherishes most from his time at the college than now spans seven decades.

"It’s difficult to put into words the enormous contribution he’s made to Benedictine College," said Charlie Gartenmayer, Benedictine athletic director and an assistant football coach alongside Wilcox since 1975. "He’s done everything from alumni relations to promoting the school and its mission to having a positive impact on students. He shows the dedication to go out of his way to help a kid. And it doesn’t have to be a student-athlete. He’s willing to help all students."

There won’t be a lot of time for sentimentality prior to the contest, however. The 7-1 Ravens can claim a division championship and an automatic entry to the NAIA playoffs with a victory over Baker.

A win on Thanksgiving Day would put Wilcox in an interesting position. A number of NAIA schools shifted their fall sports to spring. In a corresponding move, the NAIA moved the 16-team football playoff to April. That adjustment to the schedule means that Wilcox, who will officially retire next June, might return to the sidelines after a break of several months to coach this same squad in the playoffs.

"We don’t have a timeline for hiring the next coach. We just want to get the best person who is a mission-fit for Benedictine College," Gartenmeyer said. "We expect to have the same staff in place for the championship playoff series that we have now. It just wouldn’t make sense to have someone come in and change the offense, the defense, the special teams before the playoffs.

"We will hire someone who will be like a coach-in-waiting. That way Coach Wilcox will be able to share his knowledge of this team and make an efficient transition."

A 1972 graduate of Benedictine, Wilcox devoted his life to the college. Wilcox recently won his 300th game at the school, becoming just the 13th college head football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories. He is the second-winningest active head football coach in the NAIA and is also the winningest head football coach of any four-year Kansas college or university in history.

A native of Missouri, Wilcox arrived at Benedictine in 1969, when the school didn’t even have a football program. After a seven-season hiatus, the program was revived in 1970, with Wilcox on the roster. After playing a part in the rebuild for three seasons, Wilcox was invited to stay with the team as an assistant coach. Wilcox planned to stay at Benedictine for just one season. But opportunities continued to come his way.

"I thought I would find a job somewhere after one year, so this would be a way to get things started in my career," Wilcox said. "But after I worked here for a year, I realized that this could be my career. I could do it at a place that really meant something to me."

In 1979, he was asked to assume the role of head coach.

"They hired me at the ripe old age of 28," Wilcox recalled. "At the time, I was the youngest head college football coach in the country. Now I think I’m third-oldest."

Wilcox led the Ravens to eight Heart of America Championships and 14 NAIA Football Championship berths, reaching the national semifinals in 1992 and 2001 and playing in the National Championship Game in 2018.

But Wilcox has filled many other roles besides football coach at the college in Atchison. He served as athletic director for 24 years. He also served for six seasons as the head baseball coach, two as softball coach and four as golf coach.

"I felt like here I was not just an employee. I was a person with an opportunity to make a difference, not only in athletes’ lives or students’ lives, but in the college," Wilcox said. "I assumed numerous roles over the years, and I don’t think I ever declined anything I was asked if I felt it could better our institution. You could see on a daily basis where you could make a difference."

Numerous former Benedictine players have gone on to coach football somewhere. Arnold, Buhler and Kelly are now employing some of the lessons they learned under Wilcox at Topeka high schools.

A Topeka West graduate, Kelly played quarterback for Wilcox from 2006 to 2009.

"You found out pretty quickly that he’s about much more than just football," Kelly recalled. "It’s always a priority to him to better prepare his players to become good human beings, good husbands and fathers, good professionals. He always made it clear that football was important, but that football was going to end for all of us at some point.

"Playing for him was an honor. Many people appreciate it more after they’re done playing for him. They realize the things that they learned from him. The things that he always preached turned out to be true in the workforce and in their personal lives."

After a stint as an assistant at Fort Hays State University, Kelly returned to Benedictine to coach under Wilcox for four years. He was able to view the lessons he learned as player being taught to others.

"It was a great opportunity to see things from the other side in the program that you played in," Kelly said. "There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that players have no idea about. It was quite an experience. I tried to absorb as much information as possible and watch how a true legend did it.

"Many of the things that I saw him do and heard him preach to his players over the years, I find myself doing the same things that he did."

Besides Arnold, Buhler and Kelly, Benedictine has turned out numerous other coaches over the years. Kelly believes so much in the Wilcox coaching tree that he has two Benedictine grads on his staff – Jason Garland and Jermaine Monroe.

"When you’re trying to find the most quality coaches you can, you know that anybody that played at Benedictine knows how to win, they know what it takes, and they know the (concepts and strategies) that I know. As a staff, you have a pretty good shot at being able to hand some of that wisdom off, because you absorbed it from a good coaching staff at Benedictine."

"The circle goes on," Wilcox said. "It is rewarding to know that guys who have come through our program feel that they can impact positively young people through coaching. I’m proud of those guys who have gone into coaching. But we have a slew of guys who are attorneys and doctors and teachers and businessmen. There are a lot of great leaders that have come through our program that we are extremely proud of."

Wilcox means it when he says that there’s more to life than football. He is living proof.

"Truth be known, I’m not that huge of a football fan," Wilcox said. "I don’t sit around watching five football games every weekend. I would rather watch the History Channel or PBS. But I’ve always felt that football was the way that I could be part of people’s lives and help to direct them during a critical time in their lives. It’s helping 18- to 22-year-olds to find their own way and get them on the right path for their careers and their futures.

"I always tell them ‘Ten years from now, we’re not going to remember the scores of these football games. We’re going to sit around and lie to each other about how good we were. But if 10 years from now you’ve got a nice home, good job, can take care of a family, then if football can help to direct you in that way, fantastic.’ "

Wilcox said coaching was his way to fulfill a higher calling. He found it was his best opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of others.

"I knew I wasn’t smart enough to be the chemistry professor. But I can do it by coaching football," Wilcox said. "Football has some great life lessons when it comes to work ethic, organizational skills, working as a team, caring about other people, leadership. Those things all have value in whatever field you’re in."