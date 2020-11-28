Andy Reid knows quarterbacks. So does Jon Gruden. And Sean Payton.

For years, these elite NFL coaches have praised the performances of Tom Brady, Mr. Six Rings. And they do the same now with Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's biggest playmaker.

On Sunday, in a matchup that fits prime time but wasn't one CBS was about to let get away from its afternoon lineup, Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Brady and Tampa Bay.

They come into the showdown on different paths. Mahomes was heroic — again — in bringing Kansas City (9-1) back at Las Vegas, avenging its only defeat this season.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, who also knows a few things about quarterbacks, has called Mahomes' college workout at Texas Tech "amazing." A good word for Mahomes in the pros, too.

"The day I worked out Patrick, I think the wind was blowing about 35-40 miles per hour and it didn’t affect his ball at all," he says. "It was amazing down in Lubbock that day."

Arians, whose Bucs (7-4) have a bye next week (at last), saw his team and Brady struggle in a loss to the Rams on Monday night.

"We’ve got to get ready to play a great football team coming up," Brady said. "Nothing has been great to this point. We’ve had some good wins, had some tough losses. Everything is about one week here in the NFL. We’re going to have to go play really, really well against a great football team next week."