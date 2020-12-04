MANHATTAN — The Kansas State women gave No. 11 Kentucky quite a scare Thursday night at Bramlage Coliesum.

K-State held leads after the first and second quarters, but were outscored, 35-22, and fell 60-49 to drop to 1-1 on the season.

K-State trailed by seven early, but overcame that to take a 16-14 lead at the end of one. Both teams played to an 11-all second, with K-State clinging to a 27-25 lead.

The two teams played a back-and-forth third with Kentucky closing the period on a 6-2 run to take a 43-41 lead into the fourth.

K-State was able to knot things at 49 on a 3-pointer from junior Christianna Carr with over five minutes to play, but Kentucky closed the game on an 11-0 run for the victory.

Carr led K-State with 15 points, while Rachel Ranke added 12. K-State finished the game shooting 36.7%.

K-State travels to Central Arkansas for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. This game was added to the schedule after K-State’s game with UT-Arlington scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to a pause with activities with the UT-Arlington program.

Jayhawk women fall to Rebels

At Oxford, Miss., Holly Kersgieter’s 20-point and nine rebound performance was not enough as Kansas fell to Ole Miss, 70-53, Thursday night to fall to 2-1 on the season.

Ole Miss led from start to finish jumping out to a 14-10 lead after one and extending that to 33-22 at halftime.

KU used a 23-16 third to pull within four, 49-45, but were outscored 21-8 in the fourth.

The Jayhawks shot 32.1% from the field and were held to one made field goal in the first and two in the fourth.

Beside Kersgieter, Aniya Thomas added 13.

KU returns to Allen Fieldhouse for a 2 p.m. contest Sunday against Oral Roberts.