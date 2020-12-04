Overall, Rose McFarland thought her Thomas More Prep-Marian girls basketball team was attacking a tough Hugoton zone the right way.

The Monarchs just didn’t have the results to show for it.

TMP (1-1) struggled to knock down open looks and went 33% from the foul line in a 51-33 loss to Hugoton on Day 2 of the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout at Hays High.

"If we make our free throws, a few less turnovers and make some of those chip shots, we’re right in the game," McFarland said. "I thought we did a lot of good things."

Hugoton, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, led 33-18 at halftime after knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half. The Monarchs were within six with under six minutes left in the second quarter but Hugoton finished on a 13-4 run.

"Defensively, we didn’t play as good as I would have liked to see," McFarland said. "We did better in the second half, but there were times when we left people open. We were just a little confused on what we’re doing sometimes; that’s what it looked like anyway."

TMP got as close as 11 on two occasions in the third after buckets by Jaci VonLintel and Megan Hamel. But the Monarchs could draw no closer.

"The second half we played much better," McFarland said. "Seemed like (in the first half) they were getting all the loose balls, the rebounds. We just weren’t fighting very hard for ’em. If if we had position we weren’t going after the ball. We did a better job with that the second half."

Hamel led the Monarchs with 10 points.

Hugoton placed three in double figures — Gianna Vos (13), Mikyn Hamlin (12) and Summya Adigan (11).

TMP will play crosstown rival Hays High at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hays High.

Hugoton girls 51, TMP-Marian 33

Hugoton;18;15;11;7;—;51

TMP;10;8;11;4;—;33

Hugoton (2-0) — Mc. Hamlin 2 1-2 7, McClure 1 0-0 3, Vos 4 1-2 12, Beard 2 0-0 4, Mi. Hamlin 5 0-2 11, Slocum 0 0-0 0, Amerin 0 0-0 0, Adigun 5 1-3 11, Haar 0 3-4 3, Lott 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-14 51.

TMP (1-1) — Lane 3 2-6 8, Balthazor 0 0-0 0, Hamel 3 2-5 10, Yost 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 1-3 3, VonLintel 3 0-1 6, Wagstaff 0 0-0 0, Seib 1 0-0 2, Dreiling 0 0-0 0, Herrman 1 0-0 2, Basgall 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Lang 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-15 33.

3-point goals — Hugoton 7 (Vos 3, Mc. Hamlin 2, Mi. Hamlin, McClure. TMP 2 (Hamel 2). Total fouls — TMP 16, Hugoton 16. Fouled out — none.