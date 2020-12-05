The Hays High starters took care of business and the Indians’ reserves reaped the rewards.

Hays High broke away from Life Prep early, allowing coach Alex Hutchins to give considerable minutes to everyone in the Indians’ 71-39 win over Life Prep on Friday in the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout at HHS.

"We were pleased with the whole roster — one through 12," Hays High coach Alex Hutchins said. "We felt like our guys were dialed in a little better than (Thursday night). .. We felt like we needed to be a little better mentally and lock in early. I thought our guys that were out there early did a really good job of that.

"They were patient and took what was there, regardless of what the defense was in, and got us into a position to get some other guys some playing time."

Ten different Indians scored. Reserves Noah Weimer, Wesley Oakley, Ashton Hernandez, Garrett Wellbrock, Bryce Salmans and Will Cadoret saw their most varsity action.

"I thought for the most part those guys that got in late had some good experiences too," Hutchins said. "It was a good program win, all around. Excited for our guys that they got that opportunity."

Jace Linenberger and Carson Kieffer each scored 16 points to lead Hays High.

The Indians were set to face TMP-Marian at 7 p.m. in a matchup of 2-0 teams on Saturday.

"I think everybody’s excited for the opportunity," Hutchins said. "I think the thing that might even be more exciting — besides the fact that it’s the crosstown rivalry — is that both teams are 2-0.

"I think both teams have had a pretty good start to our season so it’s going to be a fun test for both of us."

Check hdnews.net and Tuesday’s print edition for a recap on the Hays High-TMP game.

Hays High boys 71, Life Prep 39

Life Prep;8;11;10;10;—;39

Hays;16;20;25;10;—;71

Life Prep (0-2) — McIntosh 0 5-8 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 8, Symonette 5 0-0 11, Simms 1 0-0 2, Soiderskiy 2 2-3 8, Russell 1 0-0 2, Dawkins 1 0-0 3, Burrows 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-11 39.

Hays High (2-0) — Krannawitter 3 0-0 7, Kieffer 6 2-2 16, Nunnery 4 0-0 9, Linenberger 6 4-8 16, Schwarz 3 0-0 6, Oakley 2 0-0 6, Weimer 2 0-0 5, Dale 0 0-0 0, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Wellbrock 1 0-0 2, Salmans 0 0-0 0, Cadoret 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-10 71.

3-point goals — Life Prep 6 (Johnson 2, Dawkins, Symonette, Soiderskiy), Hays 7 (Kieffer 2, Oakley 2, Weimer, Krannawitter, Nunnery). Total fouls — Life Prep 10, Hays Hays 10. Fouled out — none.