Sacred Heart’s girls built a double-figure lead in the second quarter and held off a determined Ell-Saline team to win the season opener for both teams, 58-45, Friday night at the Sacred Heart gym.

Turning loose a tenacious pressure man-to-man defense, Sacred Heart forced 13 turnovers in the first half, but that pressure defense also caused headaches for Keenan Thompson’s girls as foul problems forced him to go deep into his bench despite leading 33-21 at the break.

"Our team motto this year is ‘Fight’, and that’s what they did right up to the very end," Thompson said. "We had a couple of girls foul out, but they fought and did their work before they fouled out and the others hung onto that last thread to finish the game."

As the final period started, Ell-Saline had the deficit within single figures, trailing 41-32. And when Sadie Bradley connected from the left elbow to open the quarter, it was down to seven.

But the Knights’ depth was too much, and the physical play of Sacred Heart finally took a toll on the Cardinals.

"We were out-physicaled," Ell-Saline coach Bill Gies said. "We got pushed around quite a bit.

"I don’t mean that we got fouled, they were just more physical than we were and it caused us to speed up. And when you speed up, you usually have trouble controlling the basketball."

In that fourth quarter, the Cardinals made good use of the foul line as Reese Ditto and Raleigh Kramer were in attack mode and their drives created fouling opportunities. Ditto was 9 of 12 at the stripe in the final period while Kramer went 10 of 17. Ditto finished with 11 points and Kramer added 17.

Ell-Saline pulled within eight, 51-43 with 3:32 to go, but Emilee Everett went to work on the low block for six points to help give the Knights their final margin.

"We were trying to piece it together (at the end), trying to see who had quarters left, but even those younger girls we had to throw in tonight – Holy Smoke – they stepped up and helped us finish it," Thompson said.

Ellie Woodall led Sacred Heart with 15 points while Everett finished with 11. Seven more Knights scored.

Sacred Heart boys 79, Ell-Saline 21

Sacred Heart’s boys turned loose a ferocious full-court press at the start and had the game well in hand early, rolling to a 27-7 first-quarter lead.

With the victory secured, Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley cleared his bench midway through the third quarter with a 60-17 lead.

"We got some open looks at the three, we got some steals —Mason (Richards) gets us started with a deflection and a runout," Gormley said. "We were asking our guys to create a little bit of chaos on our opponents — a little frenetic pace and we decided to come out with it tonight."

The Knights created 22 Ell-Saline turnovers and shot 48% from the field (25 of 52) while holding Ell-Saline to 22.5 % (7 of 31).

"It’s always good to see those guys who work hard in practice get a chance to play," Gormley said. "Some of those guys are just trying to get their feet wet in varsity action."

First-year Ell-Saline coach Marty Wendel credited Sacred Heart while still learning about his own team.

"That’s the difference of trying to put in a new culture in two weeks versus a program that’s had dozens of years of this culture and had a good program," Wendel said. "I was hoping for better, but it’s not that surprising and we’ve got to understand that it’s not going to get any easier for us.

"We’ve got to continue to work and try to build a culture like that."

Richards led Sacred Heart with 18 points, Alex Disberger had 16 and Michael Matteucci added 15, mostly in the fourth period. Carter Underwood and Trevor Peterson each scored 6 to lead the Ell-Saline.

Sacred Heart will play host to Rossville next Friday, then opening North Central Activities Association play with Southeast of Saline on Saturday.