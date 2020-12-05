After falling behind 9-2, the Hays High girls owned the rest of the first quarter and found themselves up by four at halftime on Friday against Life Prep.

But that stretch of play proved to be the highlight for the Indians, who struggled to gain any offensive traction in the second half of a 46-30 loss in Day 2 of the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout at Hays High.

Hays took a 23-19 lead into the break but scored just seven points in the second half and was outscored 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

"I saw so many positive things in the first half," Hays High first-year coach Len Melvin said. "We got to the free throw line, we made our free throws tonight, we defended well. And it went south."

HHS went scoreless for the first six minutes of the second quarter.

The Indians struggled to take care of the ball against a big Life Prep team, turning it over 39 times.

"You saw us going through a lot of different offensive looks to try to figure out how we can do it," Melvin said. "Credit to Life Prep, they were really high hedging on screens and making us dribble out of things.

"We got to get better with the basketball in our hands, that’s the bottom line."

The Indians led by as much as seven in the second quarter but Melvin thought they missed opportunities to stretch it further.

"There were several trips down the floor where we could have made that a bigger lead and really put some pressure on them," Melvin said. "Just didn’t take advantage of that."

Carly Lang led the Indians with nine points.

The Indians were set to play Thomas More Prep-Marian at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Life Prep girls 46, Hays High 30

Life Prep;11;8;8;19;—;46

Hays High;14;9;4;3;—;30

Life Prep (1-1) — Deodhar 2 2-2 8, Tamaszuk 0 0-0 0, Gailiunaite 1 3-4 5, Duda 8 2-2 19, S. Lopez 2 0-0 2, Vergara 0 0-1 1, Zachariah 1 1-2 4, V. Lopez 0 0-0 0, Salas 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-18 46.

Hays High (0-2) — Lang 2 5-5 9, Humphrey 0 2-4 2, Green 1 0-3 2, Ruder 2 2-3 6, Lummus 1 0-0 3, Engel 0 2-4 2, Flax 1 2-2 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ke 0 0-0 0, Melvin 1 0-0 2, Sennett 0 0-0 0, Lummus 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Robben 0 0-0 0, Winter 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-21 30.

3-point goals — Life Prep 4 (Deodhar 2, Zachariah, Duda). Hays 1 (Lummus). Total fouls — Life Prep 24, Hays 17. Fouled out — none.