MANHATTAN, Kan. - Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday (Dec. 8) for an exhibition contest with Kansas State University. The game will be a regular season contest for the Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

There are no single-game tickets available for the contest to the general public, as K-State Athletics is limited to 15 percent capacity at Bramlage Coliseum, which will be filled by season-ticket holders.

For Kansas State, this game replaces a road contest with Butler in the Big 12/Big East Battle that was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 11, but has since been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues with Butler.

The Tigers last played Kansas State in an exhibition contest to open the 2017-18 season. That contest was an exhibition for both teams, which Kansas State claimed 79-56. The Tigers and Wildcats have played three exhibitions at Kansas State since 2011-12, all claimed by the Wildcats.

The last time the Tigers met an NCAA Division I school after the beginning of their regular season and still claimed it as exhibition was during the 2016-17 season when they took on the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The last time Kansas State claimed a contest toward their regular season record against Fort Hays State was in 2009-10. The game was also a regular season contest for FHSU. The Tigers had a lead midway into the second half in that game before K-State ultimately prevailed by seven points. This will be the first time one of the teams claims this meeting as regular season, while it being an exhibition for the other.