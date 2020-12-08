PREP GIRLS

Halstead 49, W.Homeschool 26

MARION — The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team used a 25-5 first quarter to get past the Wichita Homeschool Warriors 49-26 Monday in the opening round of the Marion Invitational.

Halstead led 35-7 at the half.

Karenna Gerber led 2-0 Halstead with 20 points. Kaleigh O’Brien added 14 points.

Leilani Hall led the Warriors with nine points.

Halstead plays Eureka at 4 p.m. today.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (0-1) — Nordberg 1 0-0 2, 2; Jenkins 3 1-2 1, 7; Schodey 0 0-0 0, 0; Hall 0 (3) 0-0 4, 9; Townsend 0 2-4 2, 2; Enegren 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Peffley 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Kelly 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 4 (5) 3-6 12, 26.

HALSTEAD (2-0) — Lewis 1 0-0 1, 2; Wilson 0 0-0 0, 0; O’Brien 3 (2) 2-3 0, 14; Schroeder 1 0-0 1, 2; Gerber 6 8-10 2, 20; Kelley 2 0-2 2, 4; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Schutte 0 0-0 0, 0; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Whitmer 0 0-0 0, 0; McClain 1 2-2 1, 4; TOTALS 14 (3) 12-17 8, 49.

W.Homeschool;5;2;8;11;—;26

Halstead;25;10;8;6;—;49

W.Homeschool 59, Halstead 29

MARION — The Halstead High School boys’ basketball team fell to the Wichita Homeschool Warriors 59-29 in the opening round of the Marion Invitational.

Halstead trailed 26-17 at the half.

Thomas McAdam led the Warriors with 19 points. Ethan Mefford scored 14.

Adler Davison led Halstead with 14 points.

Halstead is 0-2 and plays Eureka at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Marion.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (2-1) — Mefford 2 (2) 4-4 2, 14; Greeneman 4 1-1 1, 9; Lallement 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Cnyer 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Zimmerman 1 (1) 0-2 2, 5; Townsend 0 0-0 0, 0; McAdam 1 (5) 2-2 2, 19; Kelley 0 0-0 2, 0; Campbell 1 0-0 2, 0; Clark 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (10) 7-9 12, 59.

HALSTEAD (0-2) — Farmer 0 0-0 1, 0; Gerber 0 0-0 1, 0; Boyd 1 2-4 1, 4; Swift 0 3-4 0, 3; Davison 2 (3) 1-2 1, 14; Johnson 4 0-1 3, 8; Burns 0 0-2 1, 0; TOTALS 7 (3) 6-13 8, 29.

W.Homeschool;14;12;18;15;—59

Halstead;3;14;8;4;—29

