Hays High’s Gavin Haselhorst was one of several area players recognized on the Kansas Football Coaches Association senior All-State teams released Monday.

Haselhorst, the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the 5A all-state team by the coaches. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive end logged 77 tackles in eight games and led the league in sacks (6), forced fumbles (4) and tackles for loss (32).

State runner-up Oakley put four players on the list in Class 1A — running back Ethan Abell, lineman Jenson Schoenfeld, fullback Hunter Scheck and defensive back Eric Cain.

Smith Center’s Griffin Kugler and Plainville’s Jonah Smith were 1A picks.

In 2A, Norton put three on the team — Gavin Sproul as a defensive lineman, Christian Hawks as an offensive lineman and Jonah Ruder as an athlete.

Phillipsburg quarterback Ty Sides was another area 2A pick.

Colby fullback/tight end Peyton Wahlmeier was on the 3A team.