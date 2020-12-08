The MIAA announced it will use a new method to determine its men’s and women’s basketball standings this year.

With the expectations of COVID-19 disruptions throughout the Association’s 2020-2021 basketball season, the method will apply a weighted formula to the standings each week.

The Association’s Athletic Directors unanimously approved the weighted formula, which is comprised of 80 percent of a team’s winning percentage and 20 percent of the team’s total number of games played. Another element of the formula is that an MIAA team must complete a minimum number of 11 games to be eligible to qualify for the MIAA Basketball Championship and to claim the regular-season championship.

In a season that could see a disparity in the total number of games completed by each MIAA member, the MIAA’s traditional use of conference winning percentage will not be used. The new method for the standings will begin to be used by the Association’s office on Monday, December 14. The standings will be updated with the applied weighted formula for each week on Monday morning before 10 a.m.

The 2021 MIAA Basketball Championships Presented By Citizens Bank & Trust are currently scheduled for March 4-7 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. To see the complete MIAA basketball schedule, click here for the men’s schedule and click here for the women’s schedule.