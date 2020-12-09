The Hayden boys upset visiting Highland Park 54-40 on the opening night of the season, and there was no one there to see it.

The Wildcats, winners of just four games all last season, shocked the veteran Highland Park team that reached the Class 5A state tournament a year ago.

Due to pandemic restrictions on attendance, Hayden’s Bueltel Complex, usually rocking with a full band and packed grandstands, was as quiet as the Scots’ offense in the first half. Highland Park mustered just 16 points on 5-of-28 shooting in the opening half.

"Any win is a good win, and that is a really good team," said Hayden assistant coach Tim Triggs, who filled in at the last minute for head coach Torrey Head, who is recovering from a back injury. "We have a lot of respect for coach (Mike) Williams and Highland Park. I think they are a top-10 5A team. It just wasn’t their night. They’ll rebound, and they’ll be a tough out against anybody."

The Wildcats used an 11-point run to separate from the Scots in the second half, after Highland Park had already fought back from an earlier 10-point deficit.

Senior Geivonnii Williams, a transfer from Topeka High, brought a spark to Hayden and led all scorers with 17 points. It was a contribution Triggs didn’t expect Williams to make. One of the top football players in the city, Williams had been hampered all fall by an injury sustained on the gridiron.

"I thought he played fabulous," Triggs said of Williams. "He hasn’t been up to speed to practice a lot. To be honest, Torrey and I weren’t sure he’d be able to play half the game. But he’s a gamer and a competitor. He fought through it and was a very important part of our victory tonight."

"I’m back. Not fully, but enough to play," Williams said. "I feel alright. I’m a little sore. Getting to play tonight feels wonderful, because I know that I can take this next step and do what I can."

Williams handled the ball on the perimeter and directed the Hayden offense, freeing fellow senior Vacario Triplett to slash into the lane off the drive. Triplett scored 16 points for the Wildcats before fouling out late. Center Joe Otting added 10 points.

"It was a team effort," Williams said. "We just stuck to it and did our thing. We have a lot of young kids, but they’ll grow and become successful. I’m like a leader. I try to guide everyone on the right path."

Highland Park suffered through a miserable shooting night. The Scots missed all 15 of their attempts from beyond the arc. Their trio of high-scoring veterans – CJ Powell, Jahi Peppers and Juan’Tario Roberts – combined for just 23 points.

Triggs credited the Wildcats defense for holding the Scots in check.

"Our man was really active in the first half," Triggs said. "We were getting off the ball and helping on drivers. (The Scots) weren’t making many shots. We would have stayed with the man, but our guards got in some foul trouble, so we went to zone. But they kept missing, so we stuck with the zone."

HAYDEN BOYS 54, HIGHLAND PARK 40

Highland Park;8;8;16;8;—;40

Hayden;11;17;14;12;—;54

Highland Park (0-1, 0-1) — Peppers 2 2-4 6, Powell 3 1-4 7, Aldridge 2 0-2 4, Daniels 1 4-6 6, Roberts 3 4-5 10, Simms 1 1-2 3, McKnight 0 0-0 0, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Kendrick 1 2-4 4, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 14-27 40.

Hayden (1-0, 1-0) — Williams 5 6-10 17, Muller 1 2-3 3, Triplett 5 6-12 16, Pivarnik 4 0-0 8, Otting 4 2-2 10, Duffey 0 0-0 0, Gorman 0 0-0 0, Rice 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-27 54.

3-point goals — Highland Park 0; Hayden 2 (Williams 1, Muller 1). Total fouls — Highland Park 24; Hayden 18. Fouled out — Highland Park: Daniels, Simms; Hayden: Triplett.