The Fort Hays State women's basketball team has announced a pair of changes to its upcoming schedule.

The FHSU women will travel to Edmond, Okla. to face Central Oklahoma on Tuesday, December 15 at 6 p.m. Though this meeting was originally set for January 2, playing UCO will open up the FHSU women's schedule on January 2.

The Tiger women are now scheduled to host Emporia State on Saturday, January 2 beginning at 2 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. This will serve as the makeup date for the home game against the Lady Hornets that has now been postponed twice.

The FHSU men's basketball team will still travel to Central Oklahoma on Saturday, January 2, since they have not had any postponements to their schedule so far this year.