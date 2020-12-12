RUSSELL — The Phillipsburg girls basketball team will go down as the team responsible for ending one of the most impressive streaks in Kansas high school sports history.

The Panthers snapped Central Plains’ 138-game winning streak, handing the Oilers a 49-44 loss in the Amos Morris Classic on Friday night.

It was the nation's third-longest girls basketball winning streak in history.

"Our girls have been looking forward to this opportunity, knowing we could face them in this tournament," Phillipsburg coach Rachel Miller told Joey Bahr for Catch It Kansas. "The girls were focused and ready to go today. I told them we needed to be the aggressive team."

Phillipsburg sophomore standout Taryn Sides led the Panthers with 15, while Kay Pakkebier added 11 points.

It was the Oilers’ first loss since Feb. 24, 2015, when they fell to Ellinwood 66-58.

The Oilers won six consecutive championships heading into last year’s state tournament. They were heavily favored for a seventh straight title before the last two days of the tournament were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

"Phillipsburg is a great team and played extremely well and deserved to win," Central Plains coach Pat Stiles told Catch It Kansas. "I’m so proud of my girls. These kids were part of what we’ve done in the past.

"Playing a good team like Phillipsburg gives us so much to learn from. I would much rather play a tough competition like that then someone we’ll beat by 30-40."

Brynna Hammeke scored a team-high 12 points for Central Plains.

The Panthers led 28-23 and stayed in control in the second half.

"I told them that it was important to come out of halftime strong," Miller told Catch it Kansas. "There is a reason why (Central Plains) won 138 games."

Phillipsburg, a Class 3A state qualifier last year, was set to play Beloit-St. John’s in the Amos Morris final on Saturday.