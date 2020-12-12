HILL CITY — There was no drop off in play when Thomas More Prep-Marian went to its bench Friday at Hill City.

In fact, the reserves only boosted the Monarchs’ play at times during TMP’s 63-39 win.

"It’s really a nice luxury to be able to bring in guys that bring energy and skill and even elevate the game some when they come in," TMP coach Bill Meagher said. "I think our bench is developing nicely. We’ve still got a ways to go, both with the starters and on the bench, but I thought (the bench) was good tonight."

Ten different players entered the scoring column for TMP, who led 32-21 at halftime and outscored Hill City 20-6 in the third quarter to pull away. TMP moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Mid-Continent League play.

"We’re a better team when everybody is contributing," Meagher said. "That’s one of the things about being a transition team, it gives a lot of opportunities to guys. Whoever’s up the floor, you throw the ball to, and that guy is expected to go attack. I thought our guys did a good job of that."

Senior forward Trenton Rome was among the players who stood out to Meagher, chipping in eight points off the bench.

"I thought Rome did a really, really nice job for us," Meagher said. "We’ve been working with him on getting tougher inside and getting some rebounds. Down the stretch, we had a couple of just man’s rebounds that we’ve been looking for him to do. He just continues to make himself a better player and I love what he’s doing."

Senior guard Hayden Brown also had a solid outing off the bench, scoring seven.

Senior Jackson Schulte delivered a game-high 18 points while sophomore Dylan Werth added 15 points.

Meagher said he was pleased with the showing from his post players.

"I thought that we were much tougher than we were last weekend (in the Hays City Shootout)," he said. "I think they’re just going to continue to develop that way."

Meagher told his team to appreciate the win, noting how tough it is to win on the Ringnecks’ home court. Hill City coach Keith Riley is starting his 52nd year at the school with 715 wins to his credit.

"I told the guys you’ve got to enjoy this win tonight," Meagher said. "Coach Riley is the best in the business, and this fieldhouse has magic in it. This is not an easy place for team’s ever to get a win. So they need to enjoy it, and then we just got to continue on."

Hill City was led by Derek Keith’s 12 points. The Ringnecks (0-2) were without senior starter Justice Clark, who was in quarantine.

TMP BOYS 63, HILL CITY 39

TMP;17;15;20;11;—;63

Hill City;10;11;6;12;—;39

TMP (3-1) — Lang 0 0-0 0, Wentling 2 0-0 4, Seib 0 2-2 2, Schulte 6 2-4 18, Werth 7 1-1 15, Harris 1 1-2 3, Brown 3 1-1 7, Unrein 2 0-0 4, Ginther 1 0-0 2, Chiu 0 0-0 0, Rome 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 7-10 63.

Hill City (0-2) — Richmeier 2 0-0 4, McDowell 1 3-4 5, Long 4 0-2 9, Keith 5 2-13 12, Bates 0 0-0 0, Budig 0 0-0 0, Harmon 0 0-0 0, Eliott 0 0-0 0, Gansel 1 0-0 3, Segarra 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 5-9 39.

3-point goals — TMP 4 (Schulte 4), Hill City 2 (Long, Gansel). Total fouls — TMP 12, Hill City 11. Fouled out — none.