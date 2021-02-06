DHDC hosts annual meeting

DHDC press release

The Annual Meeting of Members/Partners of Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 11:00 – 11:30am, to take action on the following matters: The report of officers; 2020 Year in Review; and all other business which shall come before the meeting.

The 2021 Board of Directors: Megan Ball, Sarah Cearley, Alaina Cunningham, Karen Dreiling, David Herl, Mike Holliday, Sandy Keller, Patrick McGinnis, Kristiana Molina, Brett Ottley, Julie Rider, Andrew Taylor, and Shae Veach.

The 2021 Slate of Officers: President: Mike Holliday ; Past President: Sarah Cearley ; Vice President: Julie Rider; Secretary: Megan Ball; Treasurer: David Herl.

The regularly scheduled February Board of Directors meeting will immediately follow the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

To request a Zoom link to the annual meeting, please send an email to Sara Bloom at dhdc@downtownhays.com or call 785.621.4171.