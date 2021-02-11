Brungardt Hower hires Brungardt in Hays

Brungardt Hower press release

The Certified Public Accounting firm of Brungardt Hower Ward Elliott & Pfeifer, L.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Mariah Brungardt to the Hays office professional staff in the tax and audit departments. Mariah is a December 2019 graduate of Fort Hays State University with a B.B.A. degree in Accounting and a December 2020 graduate with a M.B.A. degree with Accounting concentration. Mariah is originally from WaKeeney, Kansas. Brungardt Hower, with offices in Hays, Garden City, and Johnson serves clients in Central and Western Kansas