K-State Cattleman's Day goes online

Alicia Boor, K-State Extension

The 108th annual Kansas State University Cattlemen’s Day will move to an online format on March 5, due to COVID-19 restrictions on the Manhattan campus.

Registration is free and all are encouraged to participate online via the Zoom platform. To participate, you must register online, or for more information contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

“We’re excited to host the 108th Cattlemen’s Day,” said Ken Odde, K-State professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chairman. “Although COVID-19 restrictions have led us to transition this year’s event online, we are excited about the lineup of speakers and the topics they will address.”

Odde added the annual program addresses key issues and provides current information to keep the industry efficient and relevant.

“This year’s featured speakers — Dr. Jayson Lusk, Jason Rumley and Robert Norris — will summarize how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the U.S. beef industry from the producer and processor and beyond,” Odde said.

Mike Day, the department head for K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, kicks off the program at 9:30 a.m. on March 5.

Lusk, a distinguished professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, will give a presentation titled, “Pandemic Effects on the U.S. Beef Industry.”

Rumley, Radian Group principal, and Norris, Radian Group director, will then present “2020 Beef Processing, Retail and Foodservices COVID-19 Insights.”

Other presentations include:

K-State livestock production specialist Sandy Johnson will talk about reproductive technology resources and tools.

Extension meat science specialist Liz Boyle will lead a discussion on the pandemic’s effect on small Kansas processors.

At the end of the conference, organizers will lead a question-and-answer session.

Also on March 5, the 44th Annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m.

The sale will be online at LiveAuctions.tv. Please note masks and social distancing will be required for in-person attendees. Due to university protocols regarding COVID-19, attendance numbers will be monitored.

Interested persons are invited to look at the bulls prior to the day of sale day and view the offering online. Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog. For more information contact Shane Werk at 785-565-1881.

The 2021 Stockmen’s Dinner, typically held the same weekend, has been postponed. Please watch the K-State Department of Animal Science website and Facebook page for date and location announcements as well as registration information. Pat Koons will be honored as the 2021 Stockman of the Year.

