Hays hires new golf course superintendent

City of Hays press release

City Manager Toby Dougherty announces the appointment of Kerry Tiernan as the new Golf Course Superintendent for the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course. He assumed his duties February 14, 2021.

Mr. Tiernan has 15 years of experience with the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course as the Golf Course Foreman. A Beloit native, Mr. Tiernan moved to Hays in 2003 where he attended Fort Hays State University.

In announcing the appointment, City Manager Dougherty stated, “The Fort is one of the best public golf courses in the State. Kerry has played a significant role in helping achieve that status. As Superintendent he will ensure The Fort continues to operate at a high level for many years to come.”