Great Plains/Land Pride to host job fair

SALINA – Great Plains Mfg. and Land Pride are hosting an area job fair in Lucas, to find qualified applicants to support recent company growth at its Tipton and Lucas manufacturing facilities.

The company has openings at both locations in welding, assembly, fabrication/machine shop, and more.

The job fair will take place at the Lucas Community Theater, 116 S. Main Street, on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, March 6,from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Applicants can interview for either location at the job fair, or can apply online at www.WorkForGPM.com.

Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources staff will be on-site to accept applications and conduct the interviews, along with occupational performance testing. Sign-on bonuses are available, and positions may be filled on-site.

Applicants are asked to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, during the event. For questions about the job fair or current applications, please contact the Great Plains Mfg. Human Resources Department at (785) 823-9556.