Bank of Hays promotes new senior VP and commercial lender

Bank of Hays press release

The Bank of Hays was founded with a single mission – serve the community. This work is at the heart of everything we do, and it has to be in the hearts of everyone on our team. For this reason, we believe that our employees are our most valuable asset and when we get the opportunity to recognize and promote them, we couldn’t be more proud.

Randy Walker, the Bank of Hays CEO, stated: “I’m excited that our Board of Directors has approved these promotions effective immediately. Please join me in congratulating Jaden and Josh.”

Jaden Richardson, newly appointed Commercial Lender

Jaden Richardson grew up in Ness City, Kansas before attending Fort Hays State University. He graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Banking. In 2017, he started at Bank of Hays as a teller and through hard work and dedication, moved into credit analysis in 2019. Jaden is eager to begin his position as a Commercial Lender at Bank of Hays.

In addition to serving the financial needs of the community, Jaden has been involved with CARE Council, Relay for Life, and the Hays Bowling Association.

Josh Dreher, new appointed Senior Vice President

Josh Dreher has been an employee of Bank of Hays since March of 2006. After graduating from Fort

Hays State in May of 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management he became a full-time

commercial loan officer. Josh specializes in all types of conventional and government guaranteed loan

programs for small business customers. Josh looks forward to making an even greater impact in his new role as Senior Vice President.