FHSU students part of Kansas undergrad research day

FHSU press release

The Kansas Undergraduate Research Day, traditionally held at the State Capitol in Topeka, will be a virtual event this year. Fort Hays State University is the sponsor for the 2021 event, scheduled for March 2, 3, and 4.

Undergraduate students from each Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) four-year public university – including four from Fort Hays State – are working on 40 different projects that will be presented on the event website at http://ltblogs.fhsu.edu/urd2021/.

"Undergraduate Research Days is an opportunity for our state legislators and other guests to visit the website and see first-hand the quality of research in which undergraduates across Kansas are engaged," said Leslie Paige, research and scholarship coordinator for FHSU’s Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects, and the coordinator of this year’s event.

The Kansas Undergraduate Research Day website will feature posters and accompanying student videos describing the research projects. Visitors will be able to comment and post questions for the student presenters. Students, faculty, KBOR members, state lawmakers, and members of the public from across the state are invited to participate. The event’s goals are to raise awareness of the research undergraduate students are conducting, and highlight the transformational educational opportunities available to students at each KBOR university.

“Even though we are unable to gather in the Capitol rotunda as we have in the past, our decision to turn this into a virtual event will allow more Kansans to see and hear how learning through research positively affects undergraduate students and how higher education strengthens the Kansas economy and workforce,” said Leslie Paige, FHSU Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects, the coordinator of this year’s event. “These experiences enrich student education and better prepares them for future careers.”

FHSU student research participants, in alphabetical order, include:

Abigail Hayes, Baldwin City junior majoring in criminal justice, will present “Effectiveness of Drug Abuse Treatments in Prison.” Dr. Tamara Lynn, chair and associate professor of criminal justice, served as the faculty research sponsor.

Cristina Jimenez, Dodge City senior majoring in criminal justice, will present “An Overall Review on Domestic Violence and Criminal Justice Response in Rural Areas.” Dr. Ziwei Qi, assistant professor of criminal justice, served as the faculty sponsor.

Mallory Benortham, Topeka senior majoring in psychology, will present “COVID-19, Sex and Self/Community Protection.” Dr. Carol Patrick, professor of psychology, served as the faculty research sponsor.

Grace Wasinger, Hays senior majoring in psychology, will present “Engaging with Constituents on Twitter: How Source Credibility and Formality of Language Interact to Influence Public Reception.” Brooke Mann, instructor of psychology, served as the faculty research sponsor.