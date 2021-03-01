Tractor safety class for Kansas teens

Alicia Boor, K-State Extension

A tractor safety class offered by Central Kansas Extension District, Midway Extension District, Post Rock Extension District, River Valley Extension District and the Cottonwood Extension District.

This summer, thousands of Kansas teenagers will begin their first job working for a farmer or rancher. For those that are ages 14 or 15, they must complete a tractor safety course in order to be legally employed. A thirteen-year-old may enroll in the training if turning 14 before the next year’s class is offered, but the certificate will not be issued until their fourteenth birthday.

To help prepare some of those youth for the upcoming work season. The Extension districts: Midway, Cottonwood, Post Rock, Central Kansas, and River Valley will be hosting an in-person tractor safety class March 27th starting at 8:15 am at KanEquip 704 E Kunkle Dr Ellsworth KS.

This course will meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order for Agriculture (HOOA). The HOOA regulations state that youth 14 and 15 years of age, who wish to work as a hired employee for someone other than a parent or legal guardian and operate a farm tractor that is 20 HP or greater, must successfully pass a tractor safety training program.

The course will be held on Saturday, March 27th starting at 8:15 a.m. The cost of the program is 20 dollars to cover cost of materials for the course. Those wanting to enroll should visit and complete the “Tractor Safety Registration Form” https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_02oeNbK0P0hoWcC . Enrollment is due by Wednesday March 24th

Another tractor safety course will be held virtually April 10th for those wishing to attend that way.

Prospective students can check availability and ask questions prior to registering by calling or emailing Craig Dinkel cadinkel@ksu.edu Clinton Laflin cllaflin@ksu.edu Alicia Boor aboor@ksu.edu Justine Henderson jwh04@ksu.edu, or Sandra Wick swick@ksu.edu

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910