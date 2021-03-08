T-Mobile opens 1st store in Ellis County

T-Mobile press release

Wireless customers have been asking, and now T-Mobile has delivered.

The opening of the company’s first retail store in Hays brings a whole new level of freedom and choice to customers in the area.

T-Mobile's new location at 4333 Vine Street will allow customers to choose the service plan and devices that best serve their wireless needs – from T-Mobile's unlimited Essentials and Magenta plans to a line-up of all of today's best smartphones, tablets, audio devices and accessories.

The recent opening is part of T-Mobile’s continued efforts to serve more people in small towns across America, by expanding its retail footprint. The new Hays store is the first store to support western Kansas.

“I am happy to welcome T-Mobile to Hays and glad to have their presence in Western Kansas,” said Sen. Rick Billinger. “The store opening provides additional jobs and gives our citizens another option for their cellular service.”

T-Mobile continues to deliver next-generation wireless services to its customers, including 5G, at no additional cost. Independent data from OpenSignal in January 2021 – based on real world customer usage from millions of device measurements – shows T-Mobile customers now get the fastest 5G download speeds, fastest 5G upload speeds and a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

Store Hours are Monday-Sunday: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.