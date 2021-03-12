Help Hays Taco Bell, Kansas Food Bank fight child hunger

Kansas Food Bank press release

Taco Bell is teaming up with the Kansas Food Bank’s Food 4 Kids Program to help chronically hungry children.

Every Friday during the school year, the Kansas Food Bank provides backpacks of food for children who don’t get enough to eat at home on the weekends. From March 18th through March 31st, participating Taco Bell restaurants across Kansas, including the one in Hays (located at 1730 Vine Street), will ask customers to help support the Food 4 Kids program by rounding up their purchase. And when you round up, you'll get a free taco on your next visit!

Currently, the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program is serving over 6,000 kids across Kansas alone. In Hays there are 65 children served by the program.

Your change matters. If you would like to help chronically hungry children, go to your local Taco Bell to donate from March 18th through March 31th and become a Child Hunger Hero!

About the Kansas Food Bank

The Kansas Food Bank collects and distributes donated and low-cost nutritious food to more than 500 hunger relief partners in its 85-county service area. In 2020 more than 15 million meals were distributed. Hunger-relief partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools in the Food4Kids backpack program, and CSFP senior box programs. In addition, the Food Bank takes a leadership role in identifying and addressing hunger needs affecting Kansans. For more information, visit www.kansasfoodbank.org.