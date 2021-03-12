KDOL: Kansas Labor Market Report for January 2021

KDOL press release

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in January. This was a decrease from 4.7 percent in December and an increase from 3.1 percent in January 2020.

“Kansas employers showed continued economic recovery in January, with 10,000 nonfarm jobs added over-the-month,” said Acting Secretary Amber Shultz. “While there has been significant improvement since April, current job estimates remain 4.6 percent lower than January 2020."

The rate for Ellis County was 3.7%. Rooks County was 5%; Russell County, 3.7%; Rush County, 3.7%; and Trego County 3.6%.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 10,000 from December. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 8,300 from the previous month, while government increased by 1,700.

“The Kansas unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in January while the U.S. rate fell to 6.3 percent,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “The Current Population Survey, which determines the national rate and is the primary input for state estimates, indicates improving labor market conditions through January."

Since January 2020, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have declined by 66,400. This change is due to a decrease of 51,700 private sector jobs and 14,700 government jobs.

This release includes nonfarm jobs and labor force estimates for January 2021. Data collected for this report references the week including January 12th. Additional resources for affected workers and employers may be found at the Kansas Department of Labor’s website: www.dol.ks.gov and www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.