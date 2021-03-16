Agribusiness groups host 3 courses on CDL exam prep

KGFA press release

TOPEKA – Kansas Grain and Feed Association (KGFA) and Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association (KARA) are jointly hosting three courses aimed at assisting interested persons obtain their Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) in 2021. The programs are scheduled for April 15 in Hays, August 3 in Hutchinson and October 28 in Andover.

Attendees are not required to, but will have the opportunity to take the Kansas CLP general knowledge, air brakes and combination exams upon completion of the review program. The exam(s) will start no later than 2:00 p.m., and those who wish to take the exam(s) will need to bring an additional $13 (cash, check or credit card paid to the Kansas Department of Revenue on site), their valid Kansas driver’s license and proof of residency (i.e. a piece of mail).

“As in industry, our members have a difficult time finding commercial drivers, who play a very important role in the success of agribusiness,” said Ron Seeber, President and CEO of KGFA and KARA. “We have been hosting this program for two years and nearly all of the people who have attended and chosen to take the exams at the end of the course have easily passed and are fully prepared to take the next step in the process of obtaining their CDL.”

Each $150 registration includes the Kansas CDL manual, practice exams, material review and lunch.

Attendees will know before leaving the grounds whether or not they have earned their CLP and are able to move forward toward obtaining their Kansas Commercial Driver’s License after a 14-day waiting period. At this time walk-in registrations are welcome, but the program is limited to 25 participants so pre-registration is highly encouraged.

The dates and locations are: April 15 – Hays KSU Ag Research Center 1232 240th Avenue; August 3 – Hutchinson Kansas State Fairgrounds 2000 N. Poplar; October 28 – Andover Butler Community College TBD

Founded in 1896, the Topeka-based Kansas Grain and Feed Association (KGFA) is a voluntary non-profit, trade organization providing governmental representation, educational opportunities and a wide variety of other services to the vast and indispensable grain and feed marketing system. KGFA’s 900 members include country elevators, subterminal and terminal elevators, feed manufacturers, flour mills, grain merchandisers and allied industries such as grain exchanges, equipment manufacturers, insurance firms and railroads. KGFA is proud to represent 99 percent of the federal or state licensed grain storage in the state of Kansas. In addition, KGFA also manages the Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association, Renew Kansas, and provides association management and lobbying services to a number of other clients.

Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association is a volunteer organization whose membership includes more than 700 agribusiness firms. These firms are primarily retail facilities supplying fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, seed, petroleum products and agronomic expertise to Kansas farmers. KARA’s membership base also includes ag-chemical and equipment manufacturing firms, distribution firms and various other businesses associated with the retail crop production industry. Learn more at ksagretailers.org.