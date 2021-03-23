KSU cattle conversations: “Round 2” online series

Alicia Boor, K-State Extension

K-State Research and Extension along with Districts, Post Rock, Central Kansas, Cottonwood, Midway and River Valley are again bringing you a series of short online cattle programs, “Cattle Conversations, Round 2."

These programs will be held every Thursday in April starting on the 1st through 29th at 10:00 a.m. and will cover a different topic each week. The topics and dates for these programs are:

April 1st – Spring burning practices with Dr. Walt Fick, KSU Agronomist

April 8th – Pasture weed control with Dr. Keith Harmoney, KSU Range Specialist

April 15th – Troubleshooting cattle pasture lameness with Dr. AJ Tarpoff, KSU Extension Veterinarian

April 22nd – Green-algae studies/research with Jody Holthaus, KSU District Livestock Agent

April 29th – Providing adequate water to grazing livestock with Will Boyer and Ron Graber – KSU Water Specialists

To register for the series go to: bit.ly/CattleConversations and provide your name, email, and county/state. A link will then be sent to the email that you provide to join the meetings. If you have any question or need help signing up, please call Alicia Boor, Cottonwood Extension District, at 620-793-1910.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910