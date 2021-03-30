Great Bend farm, ranch expo April 7-9

Alicia Boor, K-State Extension

The Great Bend Farm and Ranch Expo is coming out to the Expo grounds April 7th-9th. The 3-day event will have programs, vendors, and a chance to meet up and see what’s new in farming and ranching. Together, with K-State Research and Extension, we will be giving informative programs, and listen to the various specialists discuss what is new in their fields of study. We will also have a virtual option available for those that are interested in attending virtually. You can contact the office for further details!

On Wednesday, April 7th at 1 PM, join KSRE along with the Great Bend Coop at the Wheat Plot tour. The plot is located north of the Expo grounds at Barton County Road and 50 AVE. Romulo Lollato, K-State Research and Extension’s Wheat and Forage Specialist will be present to discuss the 2021 Wheat plot for Barton County that is on location. He will discuss his current issues and future items to be on the lookout for this year in wheat. He will also be available to answer any questions that producers have.

April 8th at 1 pm will be Hemp research update by Jason Griffin, Professor & Director, John C. Pair Horticultural Center, Kansas State University, Dept. Horticulture & Natural Resources. Jason leads the Hemp research that Kansas State University conducted in 2020 that he will report on as well as give an update on what they will be researching in 2021. He will also be available for questions after his presentation.

On Friday, April 9th at 1 pm, Anthony Zukoff will be in Expo 3 discussing Alfalfa weevil insecticide resistance and some notes on cryptic alfalfa pests. Anthony leads the extension entomology program at the Southwest Research and Extension Center in Garden City. He focuses on all things insect-related with an emphasis on current and emerging pest issues facing crop production in Western Kansas.

Whatever your interests are when it comes to farming, there is a subject and specialist that can help you with information. Our specialists are happy to come out and share the latest information and research to help you be able to succeed at your farm. Join us during the lunch hour at the Great Bend Farm and Ranch show April 7th through the 9th for all of K-State Research and Extension’s programming.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910.