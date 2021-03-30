FHSU names Jordan director of Kansas Small Business Development Center

FHSU press release

Greg Jordan, who has been serving as the Kansas Small Business Development Center interim director, has been selected to fill the position permanently. Jordan has served as interim director since 2019 and came to Fort Hays State University after eight years as the Associate State Director of the Small Business Development Center Network at the University of Wyoming.

The Kansas SBDC Jordan now leads is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration in partnership with the State of Kansas (Department of Commerce) and Fort Hays State University. The SBDC operates in all 50 states with over 1,000 offices nationwide.

The Kansas SBDC helps new entrepreneurs realize their dream of ownership and assists existing businesses in their efforts to remain competitive. SBDC services enable Kansas entrepreneurs to make better, more informed business decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and prepare the thorough and complete business plans essential to any effort to obtain financing and effectively manage business operations.

FHSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jill Arensdorf, welcomed the selection, stating, "I am thrilled that Greg has accepted this position and look forward to working closely with he and the entire state SBDC team to advance small business opportunities and outreach in Kansas. Greg’s SBDC and business experience, humble leadership, and collaborative mindset will keep moving the Kansas SBDC forward.“

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Jordan’s career highlights include university administration leadership, federal agency work, and customer relationship management in private industry. Jordan earned his master of arts degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of Colorado at Denver and his bachelor of arts degree in business administration and psychology from Bellevue University in Bellevue Neb.

Dr. Arensdorf also thanked Search Committee chair Dr. Dosse Toulaboe and the entire Search Committee for their work in vetting candidates and creating a unique virtual experience for our finalists. She also recognized members of the campus community who participated in the search for the new Kansas SBDC director.