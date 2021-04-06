Classes to renew commercial applicator license

Alicia Boor, K-State Extension

Are you an applicator that is still short some hours to renew your 2020 commercial applicator license or just want to get credits to renew this year?

If your license expired during the COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency (2020) it shall remain valid until 90 days following the termination of the emergency declaration (date yet to be determined).

The Kansas State Pesticide Safety Program is providing a training opportunity this April for several of the categories to help these individuals renew. This training will be offered in a virtual format via zoom.

These will be the only trainings offered by the program this spring. In order to hold the training, we must have at least 20 registered participants. T

raining dates and categories: April 21-22: Right-of-Way, Industrial Weed, and Noxious Weed (7 hours 6, 7C & 9A plus core) April 28-29: Forestry, Ornamental, Turf and Interiorscape (5 hours 2/3C, 7 hours 3A/3B plus core) April 30: Ag Plant (7 hours 1A plus core)

Training information is available at https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/pesticides-ipm/commercial-applicator.html or e-mail fmiller@ksu.edu to have the flyer e-mailed to you!

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910.