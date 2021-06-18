Local Hays band Dangerously Biased selected as one of four finalists in Ad Astra song contest. Here's how to vote for them.

Local Hays band Dangerously Biased has been named one of four finalists in this year's Ad Astra song contest.

The contest is hosted by the Wichita River Festival and the People's Choice winner will get the chance to perform at this year's festival scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

In order to vote for Dangerously Biased's song, "No Friends Like Strangers," in the competition, people need to visit the Wichita River Festival's Facebook page, watch the video and give it a "heart" or "like."

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday and the video with the most reactions will win.

Matt Isley, one of two members of Dangerously Biased, said it means a lot to be chosen as one of four finalists in the competition.

"It's nice to have a little bit of recognition for some of the hard work," Isley said. "It's nice to know that the song spoke to somebody."

Dangerously Biased formed in 2018 when Isley and bandmate Sutton Thomspon met. Both have been active in the music scene for the past several years.

The band is a two-piece duo that plays alternative and modern rock music.

"There's a surprisingly active music scene here in Hays and we kind of crossed paths and we were in between bands,"Isley said. "We decided to kick something up."

The band travels throughout the state to play its music including shows in Wichita, Topeka, Manhattan and Hays.

Isley said when he learned of the Ad Astra song contest, it seemed like a good catalyst for him to write a new song.

Musicians entering the contest needed to write and perform an inspiring song that told a story of how the community has conquered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isley said his experiences during the pandemic helped him to write the song and the ability to become friends with a stranger you meet in a crowd of people.

"I guess I just liked how anyone can be friends," Isley said.

Isley said he spent quite a bit of time writing the lyrics and hopes that resonates with people listening.

"A lot of my songs aren't necessarily a story but this one is," Isley said. "I hope people get something out of it."