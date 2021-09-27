Cottage Lane Pumpkin Patch and Pa's Pumpkin Patch are ready for the fall and Halloween season

It's fall, which means it is officially time to pour yourself a glass of apple cider and get your pumpkin carving tools out.

But in order to do so, you are going to need some pumpkins first. Don't worry, we have you covered.

For those searching for the perfect gourd, you might just find one, or multiple pumpkins, at two pumpkin patches near Hays.

Cottage Lane Pumpkin Patch opens to the public soon while Pa's Pumpkin Patch is already accepting visitors.

Cottage Lane Pumpkin Patch, 1001 W. 15th St., in Ellis will open for pumpkin picking season on Oct. 2. The farm will be open through the end of October.

While you are visiting the farm and picking pumpkins, make sure to wind your way through the bale and corn mazes, see the farm animals and visit the hog barn to see the fall decor and locally made products for sale.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is $7. The price of pumpkins varies based on size and variety.

Pa's Pumpkin Patch, 976 250th Ave., opened Sept. 25 and will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

On Tuesdays, the pumpkin patch hosts a family day from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is free. Pumpkins can be purchased by the pound. Hayrides are $2. Corn maze tickets are $3.